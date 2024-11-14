Children's Day Special 2024: Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's twins to Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula's daughter; 5 celebs' kids who will celebrate for first time

Today (November 14), we celebrate one of the most special and joyful days of the year- Children's Day. This day is observed annually to honor India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, also known as Chacha Nehru. He had a deep affection for children, and thus, this day is celebrated to acknowledge the innocence of kids.

This year, several celebrity couples from television will be celebrating Children's Day with their babies for the very first time. Let's take a look at those couples whose little ones will experience this special day for the first time.

1. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla:

Although Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla embraced parenthood last year, this year's Children's Day marks their daughters' first. The celeb duo welcomed their twin babies on November 27, 2023, and disclosed this a few days later on social media. Rubina and Abhinav, who got married in 2018, are happy parents to two beautiful daughters.

The duo have named their munchkins Edhaa and Jeeva. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav often offer a glimpse of their babies on social media as they share a sneak peek into their parental journey with fans. It was earlier this month (October 3) when the couple revealed the faces of Edhaa and Jeeva on social media. Ever since then, the little ones have been getting too much love from netizens.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's PICS with their daughters:

2. Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula:

It's a special day for another celeb couple! Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's little princess will be celebrating her first Children's Day. While the baby is just a few days old, it's obvious that the duo will avoid a grand celebration, but a special post for their daughter can be expected. Prince and Yuvika got married in a lavish ceremony in 2018.

On June 25, the couple announced their pregnancy news on social media, leaving their fans and well-wishes excited. It was October 19, 2024, when Prince and Yuvika Chaudhary welcomed their first baby girl and experienced the joy of parenthood. As they are in the initial stage of parenthood, the couple is dedicating their whole attention and their time to their daughter and avoiding posting it on social media. The duo has yet to announce the name of their baby.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula's PICS with their newborn:

3. Sana Sayyad and Imaad:

It is the first Children's Day for Kundali Bhagya fame Sana Sayyad and Imaad's daughter. The little munchkin arrived in the world on October 9, 2024. Sana and Imaad got hitched in a very intimate ceremony in 2021. In mid-2024, rumors about Sana's pregnancy were rife as the actress was shooting for Kundali Bhagya and decided to quit the show midway.

However, on September 18, 2024, Sana officially announced her pregnancy by sharing beautiful pictures from her maternity photoshoot with Imaad. After their baby's arrival, the actress shared a first glimpse of the munchkin when her close friends Adhvik Mahajan and Neha Adhvik Mahajan visited them in the hospital. Since then, Sana and Imaad have been busy fulfilling their parental duties and haven't shared many snaps of their newborn.

Sana Sayyad and Imaad's first picture with their baby:

4. Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta:

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta's second baby girl will celebrate her first Children's Day. Before welcoming their second child, the duo are already parents to a daughter who was born in 2020. Smriti and Gautam's first daughter is named Anayka. The munchkin recently became an elder sister.

On September 5, 2024, Smriti and Gautam embraced parenthood again as they welcomed their second child, a daughter. After sharing this news with their fans, the couple have often shared pictures of their little one, whom they have named Alizah. The couple announced their second daughter's name with an adorable post on October 5, 2024.

Smriti Khanna's two precious hearts captured candidly:

5. Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka:

Popular celeb couple Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka are the most recent parents in town! The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on October 22, 2024. This year will mark their little one's first Children's Day. For the unversed, Drashti and Neeraj tied the wedding knot in 2015.

After announcing their pregnancy in June 2024, the couple kept sharing glimpses of their pregnancy journey on social media. On November 4, Neeraj Khemka and Drashti shared the first picture with their daughter on social media.

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka's first PIC with their baby girl:

As these little ones celebrate their first Children's Day, Pinkvilla team wishes Happy Children's Day to all the adults who miss the joy of celebrating this special day!

