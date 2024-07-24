Rumored couple Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta's dance VIDEO is too cute to miss; fans hail their 'Insane chemistry'

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are among the most loved celebrities in the entertainment industry and have a massive fan following. After their stint in Bigg Boss Season 16, the actors have been the talk of their town for their chemistry. Despite their busy schedule, Priyanka and Ankit have maintained an active social media presence.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's video:

Taking to their Instagram handle, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have shared a new dance video where both are seen grooving to their newly released song Baar Baar. The two performed the hook step and asked their fans to join in.

While Priyanka looked beautiful in a corset floral top and beige pants, Ankit Gupta looked handsome in a red T-shirt and black jeans. The caption of this video was, "Hook-step party! Are you in? #baarbaar."

Watch PriAnkit's video here-

Fans react:

As soon as this video was shared by the Bigg Boss 16 fame couple, fans went gaga and expressed their excitement in the comment section of this post. One fan commented, "just looking like a couple priyankit," another fan wrote, "The chemistry.." another user said, "Insane chemistry."

Complimenting Ankit's dance a fan said, "Nothing can be cuter than seeing a boy dancing who doesn't even know how to actually dance. Uff ye pyar kya kya krvata h insan se." The amazing comments kept coming for the duo.

Take a look at fans' reaction here-

About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's bond:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta formed a close bond while working for Udaariyaan. However, during their stint in Bigg Boss 16, their connection gained the limelight. While the two often mention being 'good friends' fans think that PriAnkit are dating and are head over heels in love with each other.

About Priyanka and Ankit's current professional commitments:

Workwise, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has completed the shooting of her upcoming web show, Dus June Ki Raat. She will be sharing the screen space with Tusshar Kapoor for the first time. Dus June Ki Raat will be released on Jio Cinema and ALT Balaji. Meanwhile, Ankit is busy playing the lead role in Maati Se Bandhi Dor.

