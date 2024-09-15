Rumours were true, Shraddha Arya makes the much-awaited pregnancy announcement with hubby: ‘We’re expecting….’

The wait is finally over!

Fans and well-wishers were waiting to hear it from the horse' mouth and Shraddha Arya finally made her pregnancy announcement official. The actress was in the news for quite some time for her pregnancy rumors, however, she kept avoiding to make the official announcement but looks like the actress was waiting for the right time as she took to social media a while ago and announced that they're expecting their first baby.

Shraddha Arya took to social media and shared a beautiful pregnancy announcement video wherein Shraddha and her husband Rahul Nagal can be seen dancing at a beach while Arya's baby bump is quite visible. Beside the beautiful mirror representation, one can see a pregnancy test strip which has two pink lines indicating a positive pregnancy result.

Sharing the beautiful video, Shraddha wrote, "We Are Expecting A Little Miracle!!!"

Take a look at Shraddha Arya's pregnancy announcement video here:

Shraddha Arya hadn't reported to the sets of Kundali Bhagya for a long time. The actress told media portals that she had a back issue and the doctors asked her to take bed rest and avoid traveling. The makers of Kundali Bhagya managed to shoot with the actress at her house.

While Arya skipped working on the sets, she was often seen at quiet dinner plans with friends which left the fans curious and speculating about the reason why Arya was skipping shooting on the sets. As Arya returned to the sets of Kundali Bhagya after a break of a few months, the producers imposed a media ban on the sets to prevent Arya's privacy from being breached. This led to furthermore speculations around her pregnancy.

Advertisement

While Shraddha made a few appearances after speculations of her pregnancy, she made sure to carefully hide her baby bump. But looks like now the cat is out of the bag as the actress has announced her pregnancy.

Interestingly, a few months ago, Kundali Bhagya's Sana Sayyad quit the show followed by her pregnancy.

Here's wishing Shraddha and Rahul, the heartiest congratulations.