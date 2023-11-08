EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Ali on taking up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11; says 'I was a kid when I won Nach Baliye'

Aamir Ali is basking in the glory of great reviews for his recent work. The actor played the character of a police officer in The Trial Pradeep Shinde. After receiving rave reviews for his acting chops, the actor will now be seen in the celebrity dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, the talented actor spoke about the reason why he took up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, staying away from TV and the expectations of viewers as he's a winner of a dance-based show.

Aamir Ali talks about winning Nach Baliye

"Ofcource expectations increase. but not realizing, I won that show 15 years back. I feel like I was a kid when I won Nach Baliye and it has been a long time. Everything has changed and I'll have to re-groom, re-assemble, and recharge myself for the show. I am always a fighter and sportsman by nature in my mind, so, I'll give my all."

Aamir Ali on taking up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Aamir Ali said, "Jhalak is one show that I always wanted to do. It has been on my bucket list since forever. Also, it is a very positive show, where we celebrate dance, it lifts everybody and shows everybody in a nice good light; I like the overall vibe of the show and when we shot the first episode, I was able to feel that vibe. I'm very happy that I've taken this up."

What will Aamir Ali bring new to the table?

"You can see Aamir 2.0, 3.0 (laughs). I'm just going to have a lot of fun and do a lot of dancing which I haven't done before and just surprise myself. I hope I'll be able to."

Aamir Ali says, 'Happy doing OTT'

"I never say never. I was away from TV because I was concentrating on OTT. But I also feel parda bada ya chota ho, parde ka material acha hona chaiye. I want to do quality work. If I get something with great quality on TV, you never know! But right now, I am not doing TV, unless someone blows my mind with a project. I am happy doing OTT and have a couple of releases."

