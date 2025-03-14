Shark Tank India 4: Aman Gupta raises eyebrow at pitcher’s ‘too good to be true’ numbers; Namita Thapar offers Rs 1 crore

On March 13, the second pitch on Shark Tank India 4 was from The Bear House, who won over the Sharks with their impressive sales figures, brand strategy, and products. However, Shark Aman Gupta wasn't easily convinced. Even after the pitchers secured a pitch, he warned the Shark to verify the numbers. Read on to know why Gupta wasn't convinced.

Founders Harsh and Tanvi impressed the sharks with their product demonstration, highlighting the brand's unique selling point: 420 GSM fabric. The sharks were particularly impressed with Tanvi's dedication; she had just given birth 25 days before and was already back to work. They asked for Rs 3 Crores for 1% equity.

As the pitchers talked about their background, Harsh revealed he studied abroad. To this, Anupam Mittal asked, "International studies ka 300 crores maang raha hain kya? Tuition fees abhi bhi bharna hain? (You're asking 300 crores for the international schooling. Still paying the fees?)"

The pitcher confidently replies that after hearing the numbers, the Shark would offer them their ask. Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal lauded his confidence. As they talk about their products and numbers, Tanvi replies that they do not spend on marketing. Taken aback, Namita Thapar questions, "Then how do customers discover you?"

The pitchers talk about the quality of their products. But the Sharks point out that customers know about the product quality only after they purchase from them. Aman Gupta says, "Nahi, kuch toh gadbad hain (No, something's wrong)." The pitchers say they haven't spent more than 6-7% on marketing till date.

Advertisement

While Namita praises them, saying, "Well done!" Aman interrupts, "Nahi, well done nahi. Let me ask a question. It might be too good to be true." Namita agrees. The pitchers try to convince them further with their numbers. Aman says, "If you guys are doing so good in the market, then I should have heard about you."

The pitchers surprise him and say, "Recently, we got an award from you." Aman looks surprised and asks, "From me?" Seeing the picture, Namita laughs and asks, "What's wrong with your memory?" Anupam Mittal teases, "Wo award lete toh yaad rehte (He would have remembered if he received the award)."

After some negotiations, Namita Thapar sealed the deal, offering Rs 1 crore for 1% equity, along with Rs 2 crores in debt at a 10% interest rate for five years.