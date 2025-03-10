'Kabhi kabhi aap jo chahte ho wo na ho toh better ho’ What made Anupam Mittal tell this to Shark Tank India 4 pitcher?

On March 10, the first pitch on Shark Tank India 4 was from a woman who is the founder of Tileskraft. She is the third-generation entrepreneur of her family who is in this sector. Her company offers both luxury and affordable tiles under one roof. Will she secure a deal from the Sharks? Read on to find out.

The pitcher says for 2 years, she has created the proof of concept through her website, and now she wants to scale it through an app. This is where she asks for the Shark’s help and seeks an investment of Rs 60 lakhs for 12% equity. Through the app, she wants to bridge the gap in the industry and make a platform for both sourcing and sampling.

Advertisement

Shark Anupam Mittal welcomes her and says he respects her, as she is the only woman in this business sector. She gifts the Sharks their caricature on tiles, which they appreciate. Anupam Mittal says he will hang it in his house. The pitcher talks about her journey and how she came into this business. She also gives a demo of the website and the app.

Anupam Mittal asks the pitcher how her business is different from her father’s. Mittal and Peyush Bansal state that they are unable to understand her business model and ask her to clarify further. Vineeta Singh interrupts and says the pitcher is helping with sample creation.

Advertisement

Although Peyush Bansal agrees that there’s opportunity in this market, he backs out, saying the pitcher is over complicating her business. Vineeta Singh also backs out, saying she is a few steps away from the fundraising option.

Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl also back out. When it comes to Anupam Mittal, the Shark asks her about the sales figures. Then he says, “One last question. Aap bhagwan pe bharosa karte ho? (Do you believe in God?)” As the pitcher says yes, he adds, “Vishwas ye rakhna ki kabhi kabhi aap jo chahte ho wo na ho toh better ho (Believe in this that sometimes it is better to not get what you want).”

He explains that the money the pitcher is making is a good amount for her to learn which model she should make. “Aap ki learning phase hain ye, investors ko mat daliye isme. Learning bhi khatam ho jayega, earning bhi (This is your learning phase; do not drag investors in this. Your learning will be over, as well as earning),” concludes Mittal before saying he is backing out.