'Mera dil han keh raha hai, par dimag…' says emotional Kunal Bahl to 64-year-old Shark Tank India 4 pitcher; will he invest?

The latest episode of Shark Tank India 4 featured a heartwarming pitch from 64-year-old entrepreneur Champa, the founder of Krishna Sakhi, a brand that creates beautiful jewelry for God’s idols. Her journey, inspired by her devotion to Lord Krishna, touched the hearts of the sharks. However, it was Kunal Bahl who was moved the most.

Champa shared how her deep faith led her to start designing jewelry—not just for her own idols but for other devotees across the country. What began as an act of devotion soon turned into a flourishing business, with Krishna Sakhi earning a name for its handcrafted designs. She proudly mentioned that her jewelry has even been used to decorate the Radha Krishna idol at the famous Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, leaving the Shak Tank India 4 panelists highly impressed.

Seeking funds to expand her business, Champa asked for ₹37.5 lakh in exchange for a 2.5% equity stake. When Aman Gupta asked if running a business at her age was difficult, she responded with positivity, saying her work brought her happiness and purpose rather than stress. Her determination and passion won admiration from all the sharks. Anupam Mittal even questioned if it was right to call this a business since it was her devotion that she started this work with.

While Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and others encouraged her to grow the business independently, Kunal Bahl had an emotional reaction to her journey. He shared how much he connected with her story and felt drawn to invest in her dream. However, he admitted that he wasn’t completely sure about the business’s scalability.

“Mujhe aap mein apni maa dikh rahi hai.. Mera dil han keh raha hai, par dimaag na bol raha hai (I see my mother in you. While my heart is saying yes, my brains say no),” he confessed, struggling with his decision. In the end, despite being moved by her story, he chose to step away from the deal.