‘Tujhe apna company bechna hain?’ asks Aman Gupta as Viraj Bahl offers pitcher Rs 5 crore for 51% equity on Shark Tank India 4

In the latest episode (March 13) of Shark Tank India 4, the first pitch was from an entrepreneur who founded a brand focusing on making protein consumption tasty. FitFeast is a D2C brand that sells high-protein, delicious, and sustainable snacks. The pitcher manages to secure a deal, but it is Shark Viraj Bahl’s offer that raises eyebrows. The Shark initially offered Rs 5 crore for 51% equity. Read on to know if the deal succeeds.

The pitcher talks about his weight loss journey and how a personal challenge of not finding tasty protein products led him to find his brand. His brand sells multiple flavors in peanut butter, protein bars, shakes, and sachet meals. He asks the Sharks for Rs 1 crore for 6.5% equity.

The pitcher tells Aman Gupta that he greeted the Shark once at an event and reveals that he has been trying to appear on Shark Tank India for the last few seasons. The Sharks taste the protein bars, chips, and other products from the brand. Aman tells him that the chips do not taste extraordinary, while Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal say the protein bars are very tasty.

Kunal Bahl questions the pitcher if he copied the designs of his products from all leading brands available in the market, as he finds similarities between the package of protein bars and other popular brands. The pitcher agrees and says he took inspiration from the brand.

However, Anupam Mittal has a different opinion. He questions the pitcher, “Why did you agree with Kunal that you copied the design of the protein brand? Did you? I don’t find any similarity.” The pitcher says no, and the Shark tells him, “I think you are telling us what we want to hear.”

However, things take a different turn as Viraj Bahl offers an epic deal. He offers Rs 5 crore for 51% equity. Aman Gupta claps, and the pitcher replies, “You want to acquire the company?” The Shark says he is interested in this category, and while the pitcher can run the business as his baby, he gets Bahl’s distribution channel.

He also gives an alternative offer of Rs 1 Crore for 20% equity. The pitcher says he would like to hear the other offers, and Aman questions him, “Tujhe apna company bechna hain? (You want to sell your company?)” Sharks Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, and Kunal Bahl back out.

Later, Anupam Mittal and Viraj Bahl come together for a joint offer of Rs 1 crore for 18% equity.