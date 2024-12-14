Shark Tank India: A look back at 5 iconic dialogues said by Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, and others

In the entrepreneurship world, only a few platforms have gathered audience attention and trust, making Shark Tank India one of them. The show entertains audiences with some awesome business ideas.

Throughout the series Shark Tank India, the show has engaged the audience with some brilliant ideas, successful pitching, and iconic dialogues of sharks that became super famous among the viewers.

5 Iconic dialogues in Shark Tank India

Here are 5 famous Shark Tank India dialogues that provide insights into the mindset of successful entrepreneurs:

1. ‘Yeh mera expertise nahi hai, I am Out’ (This is not my expertise, I am out)- Namita Thapar

When it comes to investment, having relevant experience is crucial. This blunt dialogue was said by Namita Thapar when a pitch didn’t match her level of knowledge. By saying this line, Namita admits that she lacks expertise in that area and is willing to support businesses she’s familiar with. Moreover, this line helps entrepreneurs to seek out and pitch their ideas to other sharks.

2. ‘Bilkul bakwas hai yeh, band kar do ise’ (This is completely nonsense, close it)- Ashneer Grover

This famous dialogue by Ashneer Grover gives insight into how entrepreneurs failed to explain and address their business's critical aspects. In the world of business, entrepreneurs need to be clear and concise about their market potential, as investors are willing to invest in businesses that are well-prepared and have the potential to make their place in the industry.

Advertisement

3. ‘Bolne to do yaar’ (Let me speak)- Anupam Mittal

In Shark Tank India, we all must have noticed how Anupam Mittal loves to understand the entrepreneur's business ideas but gets interrupted by other sharks. On various occasions, we have seen him saying "Bolne to do yaar" (Let me speak) as other sharks kept interrupting his conversation, causing him irritation.

4. ‘Ye Sab Doglapan Hai’ (These are all double standards)- Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover, as the most straightforward shark, is known for his bold statements to entrepreneurs. He burst out on an entrepreneur, accusing him of having double standards with the iconic line "Ye Sab Doglapan Hai." Among all the advice Ashneer gave, this line has made a place in our daily conversations.

5. ‘Ha main de dunga, tu tension matt le’ (I’ll give you, don’t worry)- Aman Gupta

This famous line by Aman Gupta has caught fire on the internet. This line was used when he tried to convince an entrepreneur not to worry, as he was interested in the company and willing to invest in it, giving assurance to him. Many people found this line relatable and started using it in their communication.

Advertisement

About Shark Tank India Judges

Talking about Shark Tank India Judges, many popular entrepreneurs have served as sharks and have made headlines with their unique mindset like Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Deepinder Goyal, Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, Varun Dua, Amit Jain, and Ronnie Screwvala. These famous and successful sharks offer their insights and ideas to help new entrepreneurs grow.

Shark Tank India 4

The first season of Shark Tank India aired on Sony Liv in 2021. With increasing popularity, the show came back with two more seasons in January 2023, and January 2024.

Shark Tank India will now return with its fourth season, building excitement among viewers. The registration for Shark Tank India 4 has begun, with a promo featuring an interesting line saying, "Sirf dream job nahi, apne dream idea ke piche bhagega India" (Not just a dream job, India will chase their dream idea). For now, there is no announcement of the current judges, but the audience would love to see Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal again.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3’s Radhika Gupta shares glimpse of how she maintains work-life balance, and it is all things cute