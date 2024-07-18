Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar pens quirky poem about ‘reinforcing stereotypes’: ‘Why are we expected to fit in a mould?’

Namita Thapar is an inspiration for millions of women across the nation. Though she has been a huge name in the pharma sector for a long time, the boss lady has achieved a different level of popularity after her appearance as a judge on Shark Tank India.

Namita, who is an avid social media user, surely knows how to use the platform to create awareness of various health and social issues. She keeps sharing blunt and thought-provoking posts on her handle.

Recently, the entrepreneur dropped a poem which raised questions on why a person is always forced to choose between two options and expected to behave in a certain manner.

Namita Thapar’s social media post

Taking to her official Instagram account, Namita Thapar shared a heartfelt note questioning why an individual is caged as per the age-old notions when they can confidently be a ‘bundle of contradictions’.

The businesswoman began by asking why choose when she can be both- serious and fun, a retriever and a husky, a monk and a monkey, a Jetsunma Tenzin and a Basanti, a Gandhi and a Bhagat Singh.

Namita mentioned being restless, hyper-emotional, silent, calm, and centered at the same time in her beautiful piece of writing.

In the caption space, the esteemed panelist of Shark Tank India 3 judge penned, “Why are we expected to fit in a mould? Why do we judge if we don’t fit in? Why don’t we learn to love & embrace every aspect of our uniqueness? Authenticity is the hallmark of courage. So Be You & enjoy.”

Here’s a look at Namita Thapar’s Instagram post:

About Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar is a leading figure in the pharmaceutical industry. She is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, which was founded by her father. The businesswoman has played a significant role in the global growth and success of the company with her strategic vision.

Namita’s stint on the popular show Shark Tank India brought her a lot of fame and recognition. She joined as the judge in 2021 when the show went on air for the first time and became one of the most viral sharks.

