Shubhangi Atre's ex-husband Piyush Poorey passes away; succumbs to fatal disease

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Shubhangi Atre's ex-husband Piyush Poorey passed away due to liver issues. The actress, who is popularly known for playing the role of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, was married to Piyush Poorey - a digital marketing expert. As per reports, Shubhangi's ex-husband, Piyush, breathed his last on Saturday (April 19) due to liver cirrhosis. The couple had been married for 22 years before finalizing their divorce earlier this year on February 5, 2025.

Advertisement

After this unfortunate incident, Shubhangi Atre was heartbroken when she spoke to ETimes TV. The actress, however, requested privacy before speaking about her former partner's demise. For the uninformed, Shubhangi and Piyush have a daughter named Ashi together. As per an India Forum report, Shubhangi and Piyush were not in touch post-divorce.

However, a source also told ETimes TV that Shubhangi has resumed shooting for the show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, during this tough time. The actress reportedly started shooting for the show on April 20, a day after this unfortunate incident.

Speaking about their divorce, back then, the 44-year-old had told Bombay Times, "It was painful, I was fully invested in the relationship. Over time, Piyush and I developed irreconcilable differences. However, now I'm out of that marriage, and I feel a sense of peace as if a heavy burden has been lifted."

Shedding some light about her work life, Shubhangi Atre is currently seen playing the role of Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, and has been a part of numerous other television shows such as Kasturi, Chidiya Ghar, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Havan and more. She became a part of the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain show in 2016, after Shilpa Shinde's exit. Additionally, the sitcom also features Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour and Vidisha Srivastava in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla prays for the departed soul and the well-being of its family left behind.

ALSO READ: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain EXCLUSIVE: Shubhangi Atre talks about pay disparity on International Women's Day; 'Shows like Anupamaa...'