Shweta Tiwari is obsessed with floral prints and her latest pictures are proof; they also show she is aging like fine wine

Shweta Tiwari is the fittest queen of the telly world. Her style game is always on point, and whenever she drops new pictures on her social media, they make everyone believe that she is aging in reverse. Well, she has done it again as she posted photos of her in a pretty dress.

Shweta Tiwari earlier took to her Instagram handle to post three pictures that showcased her love for floral outfits. In the photos, she can be seen donning a pink and white floral bodycon dress. In the first snap, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress flaunted her toned physique, while in the second, she looked like she was lost in thoughts. In the last one, she was pictured as she listened to music on speakers.

Palak Tiwari's mom captioned the pictures by inserting a music emoji. One fan commenting on her age wrote, "43 उम्र में 20 साल की लग रही है स्वेता तिवारी जी बहुत ही सुन्दर प्रस्तुति." Another one commented, "All time beauty All time young girl." A third user wrote, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow."

However, have you ever thought about how Tiwari manages to keep herself fit? A report by English Jagran revealed that she swears by her gym routine, to keep herself fit and healthy. She believes that exercise is the key component for mental and physical well-being and inspires her fans to give importance to fitness.

The actress is often compared to her daughter Palak Tiwari. When they both pose together at social events, they look more like sisters and less like mother-sister duo. She loves to do weight, and strength training workouts and inspire her sea of followers.

Shweta who was seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial web series Indian Police Force would now be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming web series. She would be playing the role of a don-like lady who would wear a saree and also puff cigarettes. She would also star in Singham Again.

