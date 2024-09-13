Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Finale: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina to grace Rohit Shetty-hosted show for Jigra promotions

Known for daredevil stunts and challenging tasks, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is slowly inching towards its finale. With Rohit Shetty as the host, the show is expected to wrap up soon. While fans wait for the show to reach the final episode, we have an exciting news. As per the recent reports, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will be seen joining Rohit Shetty in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 finale. The stars will appear as a part of their promotional spree for Jigra.

According to the Times of India, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will make a special appearance during the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Sources close to the development of the show informed the same to the portal. Since the actors are all set to be seen together in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, their arrival is to promote their movie. It goes without saying that Alia and Vedang will amp up the excitement and thrill.

The portal went on to report that a few television personalities will also mark their special appearance during the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 finale. Arjun Bijlani, Bharti Singh, and Rahul Vaidya, who are currently seen in Laughter Chefs, will join Rohit Shetty on the final day. Since there is buzz regarding Bigg Boss 18 starting in October, KKK 14 is nearing its finale.

Take a look at one of the promos for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 started with Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, Gashmeer Mahajani, Aashish Mehrotra, Aditi Sharma, Asim Riaz, and Karanveer Mehra.

While Asim was ousted from the show due to his disrespectful behavior, a few contestants also got eliminated. Recently, Shilpa Shinde got evicted after losing an elimination stunt. In addition to her, Aditi Sharma and Aashish Mehrotraa are also out of the race to the finale. Krishna was also eliminated but she is on the show as a wildcard entrant.

