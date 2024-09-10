9 popular Indian TV actors from '90s and 2000s we are still crushing on: Shweta Tiwari, Rajeev Khandelwal, and more

Growing up in the golden era of the '90s and 2000s, many of us indulged in watching our favorite Hindi TV serials, where television actors became our ultimate crushes. We had only a few TV celebs to swoon over, and we would eagerly search for their pictures online, dreaming of a chance encounter with them.

Heartthrobs like Harshad Chopra, Arjun Bijlani, and Rajeev Khandelwal stole the hearts of many young girls. On the other hand, beauties like Shweta Tiwari and Mouni Roy mesmerized us with their ethereal charm, sexy smiles, and undeniable allure.

These TV stars were known for their enchanting smiles, impeccable style, and overall charisma, making them immensely popular among the masses, especially the youth. Even today, both Gen-Z and millennials can't help but go wild when they see these celebs on the screen. To evoke some nostalgia, we've curated a list of TV show crushes that every desi kid can easily connect with.

9 TV actors from '90s and 2000s everyone had a crush on

Here’s a list of nine Indian TV actors we have been crushing hard on.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is out here making the younger generation question their life choices as she continues to soar in her career. The mother of two has landed a role in the third part of the Singham movie franchise. She was recently part of a TV show named Main Hoon Aparajita, and is currently captivating audiences in Apka Apna Zakir. Her timeless beauty often leaves her fans enchanted.

Advertisement

Rajeev Khandelwal

If you claim you never had a crush on him, you're probably lying. He's been a heartthrob since his Kahiin To Hoga days. Then, as Captain Rajveer in Left Right Left, we were completely smitten. He's also appeared in several Bollywood films like Aamir, Shaitan, and Table No. 21, among others. Additionally, he's known for being a popular TV talk show host. Recently, we caught him in a web series titled, Showtime, which brought us to the conclusion that this man is ageing in reverse.

Iqbal Khan

Iqbal Khan was an alluring star. He stole our hearts as Angad Khanna in Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai. He continued to charm us in successful shows like Kavyanjali, Waaris, and Chhoona Hai Aasmaan.

Iqbal also ventured into films with Fun2shh... Dudes in the 10th Century. His stellar performances in TV serials like Dil Se Dil Tak, Nima Denzongpa, and many others left audiences in awe. In his latest TV show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, he made all the girls weak in the knees with his salt-and-pepper look. Recently, Khan graced a web series called Commander Karan Saxena, showcasing his talent once again.

Advertisement

Arjun Bijlani

Oh goodness! How can we ever forget Arjun Bijlani? He totally enchanted everyone with his adorable boyish charm in the iconic show Left Right Left. After his success on that show, he went on to play a lead role alongside Sanaya Irani, and Mohit Sehgal. Then, the chocolate boy graced our screens as Ritik with Mouni Roy in Naagin, establishing himself as a successful actor on television. And now, Arjun is showcasing his culinary skills and comic timing in the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs.

Karan Singh Grover

Come on, admit it! You were totally smitten by Dr. Armaan Malik in Dill Mill Gayye. Karan has graced many hit TV serials like Kasauti Zindagi Kay and Qubool Hai. Despite a lukewarm Bollywood stint, he made a grand TV return with Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 alongside Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan. His latest appearance was in the Bollywood movie Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Karan flaunts his chiseled physique on Instagram, cementing his status as a heartthrob in the TV industry.

Advertisement

Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif might not grace our TV screens regularly now, but this star who dominated the small screen in the early 2000s remains a beloved figure among fans. She continues to be regarded as one of the finest actors in Indian television. Known for her role as the female lead in Kahiin To Hoga, her on-screen chemistry with Rajeev Khandelwal made them the ultimate TV couple. In a role that could easily fall into cliches, her performance was like a breath of fresh air.

Harshad Chopda

Prem from Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil is still etched in our hearts! Harshad Chopra truly deserves applause for his amazing chemistry with Heer, aka Additi Gupta. Even before capturing our hearts as Prem, he captivated us as Cadet Ali Baig in the iconic 2000s show Left Right Left, which introduced several talented individuals. Later, Harshad continued to win his female fans with his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain as Dr. Abhimanyu Birla further expanding his female fan base.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy has climbed the ladder of success, and how! The actress, who once portrayed Krishna Tulsi in the superhit daily soap Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is making waves as her fame skyrockets by the day. A fashion icon for many, Mouni has set numerous trends in the industry. She is one TV star who has transitioned to the silver screen. She has graced films like Gold, Made in China, and Brahmastra.

Advertisement

Hiten Tejwani

Despite the over-the-top drama typical of Hindi TV shows, Hiten and Gauri blessed us with an unforgettable love tale in Kutumb. Before Kutumb, Hiten charmed us with his boy-next-door appeal as Gautam in Ghar Ek Mandir.

After a stint in a few Bollywood movies, he made a comeback to television. His recent appearances include Gangaa and a stint as a contestant on Bigg Boss 11. Hiten's latest venture was the TV series Pashminna, where he starred alongside his real-life partner Gauri Pradhan.

How many of them do you remember?

ALSO READ: 7 Indian TV stars who did not give single-flop shows: Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy, and others