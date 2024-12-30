Shweta Tiwari REACTS to daughter Palak’s linkup rumors with Ibrahim Ali Khan; ‘As per Internet, she is dating…’

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most renowned personalities in the television industry who has captivated audiences with her versatility and charisma. In a recent interview, she shared her thoughts on the recent link-up rumors surrounding her daughter, Palak Tiwari. The actress also discussed how the Bijlee Bijlee fame handles social media trolls. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress expressed that such rumors fail to affect her and argued that social media chatter holds no significance for her.

When Shweta Tiwari was asked if the rumors about Ibrahim and Palak bother her, she told Screen, "Itne saalon mein mujhe realize ho gaya hai ki logon ki memory sirf 4 ghante rehti hai. 4 ghante mein scroll karte karte dusra news aa gaya, woh upar wali news bhul jaayenge. Toh jiski itni short memory hai usko lekar aap itne pareshan nahi ho sakte hain. Har teesre chauthe ladke se meri beti date kar rahi hai aur har saal meri nayi shaadi ho rahi hai. Main already internet pe teen shaadi karke baithi huyi hun."

(In so many years I have realized that people's memory lasts only for 4 hours. In 4 hours while scrolling, another news comes up, and they will forget the news above. So you can't get so worried about someone who has such a short memory. As per rumors, my daughter is dating every third or fourth guy, and every year, I am getting married again. As per the internet, I have already been married thrice).

Advertisement

Further, the Main Hoon Aparajita actress added that such rumors don't affect her now. She expressed that while such speculation no longer bothers her, there was a time in her career when it weighed heavily on her, particularly during the time before the rise of social media.

Back then, she felt the sting of negativity when some journalists never wrote good things about her. "Negativity about actors sell. After dealing with that era, this doesn’t affect me," remarked the actress.

For the unversed, Palak Tiwari is rumored to be dating Ibrahim Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: When Kapil Sharma and Shweta Tiwari took a humorous dig at Bigg Boss in Comedy Circus, THROWBACK