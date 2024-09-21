PIC: Shweta Tiwari reunites with The Great Indian Kapil Show's Krushna Abhishek after 10 Years: 'My god...'

Television actress Shweta Tiwari recently had a heartwarming reunion with comedian Krushna Abhishek after a decade. The actress who was last seen on television in Aapka Apna Zakir shared the moment of their reunion on social media. She maintains an active presence on social media and posts regular photos and videos.

Shweta Tiwari took to her official Instagram handle on September 20 to share the special moment with her fans. The actress uploaded a picture with Krushna, where the duo can be seen smiling and sharing a cheerful moment. In the caption, she expressed her excitement, writing, "My God! Almost after 10 years! It was so nice meeting you." While the beautiful actress wore a red gown, the comedian wore a sky blue kurta paired with white pyjamas.

Check out Shweta Tiwari's picture here:

Krushna and Shweta, both veterans in the television industry, have known each other for years, having worked on popular shows. They have collaborated on stage for a few events. It may come as a surprise to many that Shweta is not new to comedy. She was Kapil Sharma's partner in Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, while Krushna continues to entertain audiences with his comedy acts across several shows over the years.

The recently wrapped Aapka Apna Zakir marked Tiwari's comeback on television screens. It also featured Zakir Khan as the host, Rithvik Dhanjani, Gopal Datt, and Paresh Ganatra as special entertainers. On the personal front, she is a single mother to two children - Reyansh and Palak Tiwari.

Talking about Krushna Abhishek, he is swamped with back-to-back shows. His The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 will premiere tonight on Netflix at 8 PM. Besides Kapil Sharma's show, for the last few months, Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited kept him busy. It also features his wife Kashmera Shah as his partner on the show.

