Soon-to-be mom Devoleena Bhattacharjee revisits her journey with husband Shanawaz Shaikh on wedding anniversary: SEE PICS

Devoleena Bhattacharjee will soon embrace motherhood and start a new chapter. The actress keeps sharing her pregnancy stories on social media, highlighting how her husband (Shanawaz Shaikh) has always fulfilled her cravings and been super-caring. Today (December 14), the couple is celebrating their marriage anniversary, marking the second year of love and togetherness. To make the day more special, Dvoleena shared a few pictures with her better half, wishing their love to blossom forever.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame shared a candid picture with Shanawaz from their maternity shoot. Along with this touching moment, she also shared a playful yet romantic snapshot from their wedding day, showcasing the joy and love that surrounded their special celebration. Adding a nostalgic touch, Devoleena treated fans with their selfie that appears to be from the days when they were dating.

In a nutshell, the actress revisited their journey, which started from falling in love to the joyful anticipation of welcoming their little one into the world. Extending heartfelt wishes to her husband, she wrote, "To my rock, my joy, and my everything—happy anniversary Shonu @shanwaz7636. May our love continue to bloom forever."

Take a look at the pictures:

Reacting to the pictures, Dalljiet Kaur commented, "Happy anniversary." Further, a fan wrote, "The pictures in order welcoming parenthood, marriage and dating phase."

For the uninitiated, Devoleena and Shanawaz got married in 2022. The couple had a courtroom ceremony in Lonavala and skipped a lavish wedding setting. Earlier this year, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant announced pregnancy on August 15 with a heartfelt post.

She wrote, "Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life.”

