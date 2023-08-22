Devoleena Bhattacharjee Birthday: 5 PICS of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress that prove she's a saree fanatic

As the talented actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee turns 38, her journey in the entertainment industry continues to inspire and enthrall fans everywhere. From her remarkable performances on screen to her distinct fashion sense, she has left an indelible mark. The actress became a household name with her stint in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. While her strong fashion sense reflects in her sartorial picks, one thing that stands out is her love for saree. On this special occasion, let's delve into her love for sarees through five captivating snapshots that prove she is a true saree fanatic.

A mesmerizing affair with black and gold

In an exquisite ode to timeless glamour, Devoleena donned a resplendent black and golden saree. This masterpiece featured intricate golden zari embroidery and a captivating linear pattern that lent a touch of opulence. She paired it with a black shimmer strapless top, creating a striking blend of traditional and contemporary. Adorned with silver jewelry, she exuded sheer elegance and poise.

Straight out of Bollywood film

Devoleena graced the spotlight in a ravishing red georgette saree which is a quintessential Bollywood saree. The saree, adorned with delicate golden patterns all over, transported onlookers to the golden era of cinema. Adding a touch of grandeur, she adorned herself with a resplendent heavy golden neckpiece, accentuating her regal look. With poise and grace, she redefined elegance in this classic ensemble.

Radiant festivity in golden cotton

In a celebration of timeless festive charm, Devoleena Bhattacharjee donned a resplendent golden cotton saree that exuded an aura of grace and opulence. The ensemble, which is perfect for festivities was elevated by her choice of a vibrant red sleeveless blouse. Her selection of antique golden jewelry added an air of regal sophistication, each piece telling a story of tradition and splendor. Completing the picture of festive splendor, Devoleena adorned her hair bun with a delicate white gajra.

Bong beauty in red and white

The Bong beauty looked every bit gorgeous in this traditional red and white saree. The red border white saree draped in waterfall style for a photoshoot made the actress reflect her simple beauty. We love how just a gold bangle is the only accessory in this minimal look. Do not miss the intricate design on her forehead and feet, making her look like a lovely new bride. The hairdo with this saree completes the look as the hair is away from her face accentuating her features best.

Pretty in pink

Here, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant mesmerized everyone in this traditional printed saree. The floral pattern all over the saree in pastel color has a summer touch and she paired it perfectly with a pink sleeveless blouse. The outfit is perfectly paired with junk jewelry giving it a modern look. It's hard to keep our eyes off the actress in this photo.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's saree journey is a tapestry of elegance, tradition, and modernity. On her 38th birthday, we celebrate not just an actress, but an embodiment of grace who continues to leave an indelible mark on the world of entertainment and fashion.

Pinkvilla wishes the actress a happy birthday!