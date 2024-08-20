Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sai Ketan Rao begins shooting for new project with rumored girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar

Sai Ketan Rao is riding high on the fame he received for his stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3. After grabbing several headlines for his heartfelt revelations and nasty arguments with some of the housemates on the controversial reality show, the actor is constantly under spotlight for his love life. He is speculated to be in a relationship with his Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali co-star, Shivangi Khedkar.

Recently, Sai delighted his fans by sharing some glimpses from his much-anticipated on screen reunion with Shivangi. The speculation of their collaboration was in the news for quite some time.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Sai Ketan Rao dropped a series of pictures and short clips giving a sneak peek into his shoot with his rumored ladylove. He has started filming the project with the actress.

The first frame posted by Sai indicates his return to the shooting venue. It captures the vanity vans and cars. Alonsgide the visual, the Imlie actor informed his followers, “And shoot begins…back to pavillion.”

In the second photo, Sai is posing happily with Shivangi Khedkar on the sets of their upcoming show. The speculated lovebirds are flaunting wide grins for the lens. Atop the heartwarming click, the 30-year old revealed the on screen names of their characters to be Chinmay and Diksha.

While Sai is wearing a sky blue-colored t-shirt featuring a funky print, Shivangi is slaying in a simple outfit consisting of a bagru-printed long skirt paired with grey t-shirt and yellow stole. In a brief video, Shivangi is spotted smiling as her rumored beau pans the camera towards her.

Take a look at Sai Ketan Rao’s Instagram story here:

Sai Ketan Rao is reportedly dating Shivangi Khedkar from last two and a half years. The two are in a steady relationship and are sighted together in the city several times. Shivangi supported Sai throughout his stay inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. However, they have refrained from publicizing their love affair.

Sai and Shivangi first met on the sets of Star Plus show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. Their terrific chemistry on the drama series was loved by fans, who are now excited for their forthcoming project.

