Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja and Urvashi Dholakia's birthday wish for Kumkum Bhagya's Charu Mehra is proof of why you need good friends in life

Kumkum Bhagya was not only a show but an emotion for the audience. While the show has now transitioned into a spin-off series, Kundali Bhagya, the reunion of the cast still leaves fans delighted. Only recently, on the occasion of Charu Mehra's birthday, Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja posted heartwarming wishes for the actress. The actors posted videos compiling their magical and memorable moments.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sriti Jha wished Charu Mehra, penning a heartfelt note. It read, "Happy birthday @4umehra I get the most annoyed when you say things like “don’t worry it’ll get better”- but it eventually does Thank you for always making it better I love you."

The video gives us a glimpse of Sriti's fun moments with Charu. From dancing together to hanging out and travelling, their bond is more like sisters. The clip also features Arjit Taneja in a few frames, and the trio exudes irresistible charm.

Take a look at the video here:

Speaking of Arjit Taneja's wish for Charu Mehra, it's filled with lots of love and admiration. The Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actor posted a clip and wrote, "Dear Kudi, Tera naam mohabbat hai Aur tu hum sabki zaroorat hai, thankyou for being a part of my life You deserve all the happiness love and everything that you desire आई लव यू".

Advertisement

Take a look at the video here:

Urvashi Dholakia also extended birthday wishes to the Kumkum Bhagya actress. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress asserted that she will always support Charu and stand by her side. Her note read, "Happy wala birthday my darling @4umehra u deserve all the happiness and I will be standing right by your side always and forever supporting u, pushing u to be stronger than u already are thank u for making me a part of ur very special day loved every minute."

Take a look at the post here:

For the uninitiated, Charu Mehra played the role of Purvi in Kumkum Bhagya. The actress was a part of the show for about a significant period of time. She also signed the dotted lines to feature in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly says 'Pyaar ko inkaar mat karna' as she dances to Aishwarya Rai's song; fans say 'Hum pagal hai kya...'