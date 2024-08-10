Urvashi Dholakia shares unseen childhood PIC from 1987; recalls memories of shooting for her first major show Shrikant

Urvashi Dholakia has been a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has a massive fanbase. The actress started her journey in childhood and emerged to be one of the most loved actresses in showbiz. Now, recalling her memories of her shooting days from childhood, Urvashi shared an amazing post.

Sharing an old picture from her childhood days, Urvashi Dholakia penned a long note recalling her memories of shooting her first big show, Shrikant. Urvashi wrote, "MAJOR THROWBACK to when I was shooting for my first major break in the TV world with the show “SHRIKANT” (1987).."

The Naagin 6 fame further stated, "Found this picture, so thought I must share it with all of you. This picture was taken at then called ESSEL STUDIO ( unsure if it still exists ) located in a place called Trombay.. It used to take me hours to reach there with my mom..oh God what memories. The show was a blockbuster of its time directed by my most favourite till date Mr. Praveen Nischol. I don’t remember being pampered by anyone that much the way, Praveen Ji pampered me. These memories will always and forever be cherished by me GRATITUDE."

Take a look at Urvashi Dholakia's post here-

For the uninformed, Urvashi was a child actor in Shrikant and essayed the role of Rajlakshmi.

Speaking about Urvashi's long journey in the industry, the actress started as a child artist and went on to play the iconic character of Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, apart from starring in several other famous shows television series.

Urvashi has also done some reality shows, which include Comedy Circus, Bigg Boss 6, Nach Baliye 9, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, and more. She also impressed her fan following by essaying a pivotal role in Naagin 6. Urvashi was recently seen in Pushpa Impossible, essaying the role of a lawyer, Devi Singh Shekhawat.

On the personal front, Urvashi got married at 16 and had twin boys, Kshitij and Sagar, at the age of 17.

