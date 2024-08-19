Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Sriti Jha ‘amazes and astonishes’ as she recreates Hamilton Musical song

Sriti Jha is one gem of an actress from the Indian television industry. She has done justice to every single role that she portrayed on screen. The star who became a household name after playing Pragya on the famous daily Kumkum Bhagya, stays in touch with her fans on social media. She often posts funny yet relatable stuff on the platform for her admirers to enjoy.

In a recent social media offering, Sriti Jha took everyone by surprise as she made a video on Hamilton Musical fame Renee Elise Goldsberry’s chart-busting track Satisfied and added a different touch to it.

In the clip, Sriti is lip-syncing the song while quickly transitioning between the two genders as per the lyrical changes. She is seen donning an oversized white shirt and jute beach hat along with her signature glasses.

In text space, the Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress shared that her act on the classic track is inspired by sensational tiktoker, Patience Mills. She also called herself ‘unprofessional’ while joking about recreating the song ‘under no supervision’.

The caption of her post read, “No one else was in the room where it happened. As I amaze and astonish. P.s: this act was performed by an unprofessional under no supervision #hamiltonmusical. Inspired by Patience mills/tiktok.”

Take a look at Sriti Jha’s Instagram post here:

In no time, Sriti’s post garnered a good amount of response from netizens as well as her colleagues from the TV fraternity. Her former co-star from Kumkum Bhagya, Krishna Kaul penned, “So impressive.” Ridhima Pandit expressed, “Wow (raised hands icon).” Aakanksha Singh wrote, “Lovely (red-heart icon).”

A fan of the 38-year-old actress dropped a note to praise her art. She stated, “It’s one thing to also do it at this speed, but to match your lip sync, the expressions and emotions is all at a whole new level. It’s the artist who found the art in it. Brilliant.”

Talking about Sriti’s professional front, the actress is presently starring as Amruta Chitnis in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The show features her opposite Arjit Taneja.

