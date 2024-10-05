Step into Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's larger than luxurious lifestyle: 8 BHK opulent apartment, swanky cars, and more

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain participated in Bigg Boss 17, and their relationship saw several ups and downs. However, after coming out of the show, the duo appeared together in Laughter Chefs. But do you know that Vicky and his wife, Ankita, own a luxurious mansion and follow a lavish lifestyle? From living in a house with multiple walk-in wardrobes and bedrooms to Vicky owning a grand Bilaspur estate, let us step into their luxurious lifestyle.

Talking about their 8 BHK opulent home in Mumbai, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's apartment has all-white walls, and the couple has added furniture in similar tones. It features a spacious living room boasting pastel sofas, plush rugs, and sheer curtains that give it an elegant touch. The duo also has a spacious corner in their home called the puja room. Their home has several stunning bedrooms, each complemented by matching rugs and furniture.

Ankita and Vicky's home also has a huge dining area, walk-in wardrobes, and beautifully decorated balconies. The bathrooms also have a modern aesthetic feel. According to reports, Vicky Jain's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 130 crore, while the Pavitra Rishta actress' net worth amounts to Rs 30 crore. The Mumbai apartment where they now live was bought by the couple in 2019.

Vicky Jain's ancestral Bilaspur home is worth more than a luxurious Mumbai apartment. It has big spacious rooms and even a garden area that can accommodate the entire family where they all can spend quality time. To mark their first Diwali after tying the knot, the couple chose to celebrate at Jain's ancestral bungalow, offering their social media followers a tempting glimpse of the magnificent estate.

The Bigg Boss 17 fame is currently the Managing Director of Mahavir Inspire Group. The company is said to have flourished owing to its expansion in sectors like coal trading and washery, power plants, diamond, and logistics. As per the reports, the Jains also own multiple furniture showrooms and have invested in the education sector. The duo reportedly owns a private villa in Maldives worth Rs 50 crore.

Besides managing the business office family and looking after the companies, Vicky Jain has made a few investments, particularly in the field of sports. According to reports, there is speculation that a cricket team participating in the Box Cricket League, known as the Mumbai Tigers, has him listed as one of its co-owners. In 2022, Ankita Lokhande and her spouse, Vicky Jain, announced the establishment of IMAEC dialysis centres with the primary objective of delivering advanced kidney treatment at a more affordable cost.

Coming to Ankita and Vicky's car collection, the couple owns a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, a Porsche 718 Boxster, and a Jaguar XF. The celebrity couple frequently jet off to breathtaking and exotic locations to spend vacations and holidays.

