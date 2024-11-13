Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jheel Mehta aka Sonu Bhide’s wedding date announced

Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jheel Mehta who essayed the role of Sonu Bhide is a popular face in the television industry. The actress's personal life has been making headlines for the last few months owing to her wedding plans. Now, the actress has revealed the wedding date.

Jheel Mehta is preparing to start a new chapter as she is set to tie the knot with her longtime partner, Aditya Dube, on December 28. Speaking about the upcoming wedding to ETimes, Jheel shared her excitement, saying, “I’ve been dreaming about this day for so long, and it feels almost unreal that it’s so close.”

Jheel and Aditya’s wedding will be a unique mix of tradition and modern style. “We wanted to honor our cultural roots while adding modern touches that mean a lot to us as a couple,” she explained.

Check out Jheel Mehta's picture with Aditya Dube below:

Unlike the usual wedding jitters, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress feels calm and ready for the big day. “It’s been an exciting journey, and I feel completely at peace about this step. I thought I’d want to manage every detail, but I’ve surprised myself by being pretty laid-back,” she added.

Advertisement

The wedding festivities will take place in the last week of December, making for a joyful end to the year. Jheel shared her excitement, saying, “We’re stepping into the new year as husband and wife, surrounded by all the joy, laughter, and warmth we could hope for.” When asked about her TMKOC friends attending, she shared that the wedding will be an intimate gathering of close family and friends, but she plans to invite her co-stars to the reception.

Recently, Jheel celebrated her bachelorette party with a beachside event, where she looked radiant in a floral dress with a Bride-to-be sash. For those who are curious about her husband-to-be, they have known each other since childhood. In fact, Mehta created a separate vlog on her YouTube channel to introduce Dube to her followers and fans.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jheel Mehta practices to be bride ahead of her marriage; wears sindoor and red lehenga