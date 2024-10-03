Jheel Mehta recalls earning Rs 1200 per day on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; reveals highest paid actor of show who earned 15 times more than her

Jheel Mehta, popularly known for essaying the role of Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been one of the well-known artists of the telly industry. In a recent interview, Jheel recalled her memories of shooting on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets, shared how much her per day was and even revealed the name of the actor who was the highest-paid artist on the set of the sitcom.

While talking to ETimes TV, Jheel Mehta mentioned Dilip Joshi is the highest-paid actor of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While revealing this, she compared her per day amount to the talented star and stated, "I am not sure if this is true, I can only remember that when I used to earn Rs 1200, he (Dilip Joshi) would be earning 15x of what I did."

Elaborating more about it, Jheel Mehta revealed, "Dilip sir would be getting paid more than what has been assumed." The former actress explained that whatever paycheck he receives is all worth as he holds the show and his craft is par excellence.

Jheel even revealed the names of the other two highest-paid actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She disclosed that Disha Vakani, who essayed the role of Daya, and Shailesh Lodha, who played the role of Taarak Mehta were the second highest-paid actors.

Apart from this, Jheel also spoke about her bond with Dilip Joshi, who essays the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada. Despite him being very nice, Jheel expressed how there was always the "seniority factor" and she couldn't connect with him as much as she did with other co-actors. She said, "Being a kid, and then there is someone already so accomplished in front of you so you hesitate to speak to them."

Jheel Mehta essayed the role of Sonalika Bhide aka Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from 2008 to 2012. After her exit, Nidhi Bhanushali stepped in to essay her role. After her stint in the sitcom, Jheel consciously decided to stay away from the showbiz industry and acting. Currently, Jheel is gearing up for her wedding with longtime beau Aditya Dube.

