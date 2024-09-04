Throwback to when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jheel Mehta introduced her fiance Aditya Dube

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has developed a cult following over the years. The show, which has been running successfully for over 16 years now, has imparted a lot of fame to its actors. Almost all of them are known by their on screen names and iconic roles in the sitcom.

Jheel Mehta, who played the character of Sonu remains in the spotlight for her personal life. Though the actress essayed the role for four years and later forayed into business, she made a permanent place in the hearts of viewers.

When Jheel got engaged with her longtime boyfriend Aditya Dube, fans expressed curiosity to know more about the lucky guy. She dropped a vlog on her YouTube channel especially to ‘hard launch’ Aditya.

In the video, the actress-turned-businesswoman revealed that she and Aditya have been together since their school days. Though they knew a little about each other through their common friends, the duo started speaking one on one after 10th standard. Jheel and Aditya grew close as they were in neighboring colleges. Jheel shared that one of the common things on which she and Aditya bonded was dance.

Aditya Dube also claimed that he did not watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah when his ladylove was a part of it. However, he did binge-watch it later. He stated, “I used to not watch the show but my dadi would see it. But when I began talking to Jheel, I watched a few episodes. Our friends have made a sticker out of her first shot from the sitcom and use it frequently in whatsapp groups.”

Take a look at Aditya’s dreamy proposal for Jheel:

Divulging on the changes that they brought in each other, Jheel said that she used to be quite loud but after Aditya came into her life, she became more calm, composed and On the other hand, Aditya credited Jheel for making him take interest in socializing with new people. He called her kind, considerate and caring.

Lastly, the former actress talked about her beau’s profession. She quoted that he is a tech guy who is into video game content creation.

For the unversed, Jheel Mehta was replaced by Nidhi Bhanushali on Asit Modi Kumarr’s sitcom. Nidhi played the role for over 9 years before Palak Sindhwani stepped into her shoes.

