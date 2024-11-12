Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Kal Penn celebrates 16 years with Asit Modi, Dilip Joshi and others; says 'I love this show'

Kalpen Suresh Modi, popularly known as Kal Penn, is a renowned American actor who has a fan following worldwide. Known for his amazing acting mettle, Kal has showcased his talent in innumerable shows and films. Recently, the world famous star visited Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets to celebrate 16 years of the show's premiere with the team.

Kal Penn recently visited the Gokuldham Society set to meet the beloved characters and creators of the show. The famous American star expressed his admiration for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, noting how it has become one of India's most-watched series and a source of laughter for millions.

In the video shared by the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on their YouTube channel, Kal Penn shared his excitement about meeting the artists and the iconic Gokuldham family. He thanked Asit Modi for inviting him on the sets of the show and said, "I love this show. I was really excited to come when you invited me. It's one of the most-watched shows in the world."

As one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television, TMKOC remains a single-season wonder, embracing continuity and relatability that has resonated deeply with audiences both in India and globally. Speaking about this, Kal praised Asit Modi for making the sitcom and applauded him for running the first season since 2008. "It's amazing that you are making people smile every day," concluded Kal.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the show’s legacy, Asit Kumarr Modi expressed his commitment to spreading smiles, saying, "For 16 years, we have made people laugh without any leaps or changing seasons. Seeing artists like Kal Penn as fans of our work is incredibly inspiring. The love for TMKOC fuels us to keep going."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah premiered on July 28, 2008 and has been enntertaing fans since then. The sitcom is loved by a massive number of viewers and has kept audiences engaged. Over the years, several actors' journey ended on the show, however, several new faces were roped in to play pivotal characters. Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Shyam Pathak and a few others have still been a part of the sitcom since its inception.

ALSO READ: PICS: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi meets Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat; celebrates his win with 'fafda jalebi'