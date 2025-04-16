Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben reportedly turned down massive Rs 65 crore offer from THIS top show

Disha Vakani, who rose to fame with her iconic character of Daya Ben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, left the show back in 2017. Even after nearly a decade, the hunt for someone who can match her charm and energy continues. In a surprising twist from the past, let’s revisit the time she was said to have turned down a massive Rs 65 crore deal to join the Bigg Boss 18 show.

Yes, you heard that right! Earlier, there were reports that Disha Vakani was approached for Bigg Boss 18 with a record-breaking offer. The buzz suggested she was offered a staggering Rs 65 crore and it was the highest ever rumored paycheck in the show’s history. Yet, despite the massive figure, she allegedly turned it down. Though the news made waves, no official confirmation ever followed.

Meanwhile, reports also hinted that this wasn’t the first time the actress had been approached for the reality show.

For the unversed, Disha Vakani joined the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show from the time it started. She stole the hearts of the audiences with her portrayal of Daya Ben and how! But, in 2017, she left the show to prioritize her family commitments and hasn't made a comeback since.

Recently, in a conversation with SCREEN, the creator of TMKOC, Asit Modi, talked about the return of Daya Ben and acknowledged how much fans miss her.

He said, “We will definitely bring back the character of Daya Bhabhi. People say they haven’t enjoyed the show since Daya Bhabhi’s departure. I completely agree. Our entire team is trying to bring back the character of Daya Bhabhi to the show soon.”

He also talked about Disha’s current priorities and added that some alternate options have been explored. However, there’s still hope she might reprise the role.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a star-studded cast including Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Tanuj Mahashabde, and Sonalika Joshi in key roles.

