'90s TV classics to rewatch: Hum Paanch, Shrimaan Shrimati, Shaktimaan and more worthy gems

The 1990s stand as a golden age for Indian television, delivering a rich tapestry of content that blended comedy, drama, and chills. This iconic decade gave us timeless household favorites such as the sitcoms Hum Paanch, Shrimaan Shrimati, Dekh Bhai Dekh, and Tu Tu Main Main, alongside the superhero phenomenon Shaktimaan, the cinematic insights of Filmi Chakkar, and the groundbreaking horror series Aahat.

While these serials are often remembered for their over-the-top acting, dated effects, and simple storylines, they have earned a special rewatchable status. Their nostalgic charm and feel-good plots make them perfect for a relaxing trip down memory lane, far simpler than the complex storylines of today.

Hum Paanch

Premiering in 1995, Hum Paanch was a sitcom that followed the misadventures of Anand Mathur and his five eccentric daughters. The show was known for its quirky characters and slapstick humor. One of its standout features was the talking portrait of Anand's deceased first wife, which regularly spoke to him. Despite its dated effects and over-the-top acting, the series remains a beloved classic among fans.

Shrimaan Shrimati

Shrimaan Shrimati, which aired in 1994, centered on two neighbours, Keshav and Dilruba, who were married but infatuated with each other's wives. The show's simple, slapstick comedy made it a delightful, if cringeworthy, nostalgia trip. The exaggerated humor and film tropes are now delightfully cheesy, but they were a hit during their time.

Dekh Bhai Dekh

This 1993 sitcom chronicled the lives of the eccentric Diwan family living together in an ancestral home. Featuring a star cast and witty, fast-paced dialogues, the series was a family favorite. The dramatic, overacted moments now appear comical, but they added to the charm of the show.

Shaktimaan

A landmark show for '90s kids, Shaktimaan was India's first superhero series, with actor Mukesh Khanna in the titular role. The show aired from 1997 to 2005 and was known for its moral lessons and wholesome storyline. While the special effects now look amateurish, the series remains a nostalgic favorite.

Filmi Chakkar

A situational comedy that aired in the late 1990s, Filmi Chakkar followed a couple obsessed with Bollywood films who got into comedic situations because they saw their lives as a movie. Its exaggerated humor and film tropes are now delightfully cheesy, but they were a hit during their time.

Aahat

Aahat, which premiered in 1995, was a horror anthology series that scared and entertained '90s kids with its paranormal stories. Looking back, the cheap scares and dramatic music cues are more humorous than frightening, making it a perfect cringe-fest.

Tu Tu Main Main

A hilarious series about the constant squabbling between a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law, Tu Tu Main Main was a groundbreaking success for its time. While the exaggerated sound effects and arguments may seem cringey by modern standards, the fantastic performances by Reema Lagoo and Supriya Pilgaonkar remain a joy to watch.

ALSO READ: TRP Report: Top 5 TV shows this week– Anupamaa, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 lead the charts