Bigg Boss 19, October 11, Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Highlights: Zeishan Quadri gets evicted, Salman Khan schools Tanya Mittal

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, aired on October 11, 2025, bringing the much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar episode. As the Bollywood superstar returned to the Bigg Boss stage, he dropped some major insight on the contestants’ performance, making it a dramatic and eventful evening.

Bigg Boss 19: October 11 Episode highlights

1. Salman Khan responds to claims of bias toward Amaal Mallik

Salman addressed ongoing accusations of being biased towards Amaal Mallik. He clarified that Amaal has been criticized from all sides, though it may not always appear that way to the outside world.

Salman said he has spoken to Amaal more harshly than to any other contestant, yet people still claim he is either biased in Amaal's favor or against him. He added that he also advises Kunika regularly, dispelling notions of favoritism.

2. Salman talks about house dynamics after Malti's entry

Salman asked Malti if she had settled into the house. Malti replied that there are two groups, but she considers herself a backbencher and isn't aligned with either.

She admitted that she didn't understand the kitchen politics and, due to exhaustion, had requested fewer and lighter tasks. As she was explaining, Farhana and Nehal interrupted. Salman acknowledged that Malti had joined the show mid-season, and it was natural for her presence to cause insecurity among other contestants.

3. Salman Khan schools Tanya Mittal

Salman directly confronted Tanya Mittal, stating that Malti hadn't said anything to hurt her. He told Tanya that if people believe she's "faking" her emotions or actions, she shouldn't be concerned. He also mocked Tanya for crying after being thrown into the swimming pool during a task.

Salman Khan caught Tanya in a contradiction. When asked why she cried after falling into the pool, Tanya claimed she had intentionally worn a saree for the task. Salman responded, "If you wore it intentionally, then why cry?" He pointed out inconsistencies in her statements and accused her of entering the show with a clear game plan.

He also said that Tanya often threatens to remain silent as a strategy, and called her out for allegedly playing the sympathy card.

4. Zeishan Quadri evicted from Bigg Boss 19

Zeishan Quadri, actor, director, and writer, was evicted from the show this week. Considered one of the strongest contestants and often called the house's mastermind, Zeishan's elimination came as a surprise to many.

However, he reportedly received the lowest number of votes among all the nominated contestants, resulting in his eviction.

