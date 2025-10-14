Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan questions physical boundaries after Amaal Mallik touches Abhishek Bajaj's face

Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a tense moment during the recent nomination task when singer-composer Amaal Mallik crossed the line by touching actor Abhishek Bajaj’s face. The incident quickly sparked a heated exchange, leaving both contestants and viewers shocked. Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan expressed her outrage, slamming Amaal’s actions as inappropriate and provocative.

During the task, Amaal Mallik aggressively offered pani puri to Abhishek Bajaj while making a taunting remark, saying, “Ghar ka saara gand khaata hai, yeh bhi khaale." Abhishek, visibly upset, immediately responded, “Mooh pe haath kyun lagaya?" and shoved Amaal in reaction. The situation escalated further when Baseer Ali stepped in to defend Amaal, shouting, “Dhakka kya maar raha hai usko? Jaakar udhar baith, bewakoof."

Gauahar Khan questions physical boundaries in the Bigg Boss house

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gauahar condemned Amaal’s move, writing, “How dare someone touch another person’s face???? Almost squeezing lips??? What is going on? Provocation through touch is physicality. Isn’t that clear???? Call Amaal out or let everyone act like animals and hit each other." She stressed that physical boundaries must be respected in the house, warning that ignoring them could lead to chaos.

Gauahar further added, “Kahaan likha hai ke kisi ke body ko allowed hai touch karna in any form. Ab kaun charge kiya forehead touch karne???? Ab bhi provocative nahi tha???" Her comments resonated with many fans, who agreed that touching another contestant’s face was uncalled for.

Here’s how other celebrities reacted

Actor Kamya Punjabi also joined the conversation, tweeting, “What Amaal did was completely inappropriate. It was unnecessary and uncalled for… And so was Baseer." Her remarks fueled the ongoing debate over contestants crossing boundaries on the reality show.

The episode highlighted a larger issue in Bigg Boss 19: respect for personal space. Fans have been divided, with some blaming Amaal for instigating the situation, while others believe Abhishek’s reaction went too far. The controversy has sparked discussions across social media, making the incident one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

