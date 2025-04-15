Bigg Boss 18 participant Chaahat Pandey opens up on reports of Salman Khan-hosted show getting canceled; DEETS

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss is one of the most loved reality TV shows in the country. Every season brings something interesting to the table, and the host, Salman, is himself enough to make fans watch the show. As fans were eagerly waiting for the new season, Pinkvilla reported that the show might not come up with a new season as Banijay Asia has exited from Colors TV. Now, Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chaahat Pandey reacted to the reports and said she doesn't think something like this could happen.

While talking to the paparazzi, Chaahat Pandey said, "Mujhe nahi pata, iss baare mein mujhe koi bhi khabar nahi hai." (I don't know, I don't have any news about this).

She further told Viral Bhayani, "I don't think Bigg Boss kabhi bandh hoga, mujhe nahi lagta. Jo bhi chal raha hai sab sort out hojayega." (I don't think Bigg Boss will ever get shut. Whatever issues are there will be sorted out).

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had earlier learned that Banijay Asia, the producer behind reality blockbusters like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, has stepped away from producing these much-watched shows. The decision reportedly stems from internal rifts within the company, eventually leading Endemol to pull back its collaboration with Colors TV.

This behind-the-scenes fallout reportedly began a couple of months ago and culminated just weeks before the production houses formally exited. The unexpected turn has now cast a shadow over the future of major reality shows, including Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, and these shows might also get canceled.

A report in India Today also stated that several well-known faces like Orry, Bigg Boss fame Isha Malviya, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, Khushboo Patani (sister of Disha Patani), and professional boxer Neeraj Goyat had already been finalized for the upcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi season, while talks were underway with others.

The producers' sudden withdrawal forced the channel to release the selected actors from their schedules. The report also stated that the news had upset the host, Rohit Shetty.

