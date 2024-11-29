The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Govinda-Krushna Abhishek’s reunion to Chunky Panday not returning Shakti Kapoor’s money; 5 moments to look forward to

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 will witness an iconic moment as Krushna Abhishek and his uncle, Bollywood actor Govinda, reunite onstage after seven long years. In the upcoming episode (November 30), Govinda, along with Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday, will grace the show. Ahead of its stream, let’s take a look at 5 moments to expect from the episode.

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek’s reunion

This is the first time Govinda will share the screen with his nephew Krushna Abhishek since their well-known family feud. So, this family reunion is special not just for the two actors but also for their fans and family.

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 teaser here:

Govinda teasing Krushna, ‘Ye halke mein leke mama bana raha hain kya?’

As Krushna Abhishek introduces Govinda on stage, he says, “Hero no. 1, Coolie no. 1 aur mama no. 1.” Govinda raises his hand and asks, “Ye mama no. 1 ka kya matlab huya? Halke mein leke mama bana raha hain kya? (What’s the meaning of mama no. 1? Are you taking it as a joke?)”

This makes Archana Puran Singh and the others laugh out.

Chunky Panday, Govinda and Shakti Kapoor’s interesting revelations

Kapil Sharma asks the three Bollywood actors who among them is more likely to create trouble. Chunky Panday calls Govinda ‘aafat,’ himself ‘musibat’, and Shakti Kapoor 'taklif'. Shakti Kapoor also reveals that Chunky Panday lent Rs 4000 from him, but hasn't paid him back yet.

Govinda reveals Shilpa Shetty’s reaction to his leg injury

Govinda shared that Shilpa Shetty went to visit him in the hospital. The actor said, “Kapil when Shilpa came around to visit me, she first asked, ‘Chi Chi! How did you get hurt? Where was Sunita?'.” Govinda told her that Sunita was at a temple. Shilpa joked, “Toh goli kisne maari (then who shot you)?”

Arti Singh’s emotional side

You must be wondering where Arti Singh came from. The Bigg Boss 13 fame is a special guest seated among the audience for this special episode. The teaser gives a glimpse of her emotional side as she struggles to hide her tears seeing Krushna Abhishek hugging Govinda.

The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix.

