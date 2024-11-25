The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Is everything well between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda? Former says uncle told him, ‘Mujhe nahi mami ko…’

It is no secret that comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek has shared a strained relationship with his uncle, Bollywood actor Govinda. This week, they made headlines for apparently putting an end to their long feud. The Bollywood actor is set to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 in the upcoming episode. Amidst this, in a recent conversation, Krushna Abhishek opened up about the current equation with Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja.

Krushna Abhishek shared how it feels to finally put his differences with Govinda in the past. He shared, “Maine stage par bhi bola ki mera saat saal ka vanwas khatam ho gaya. (I told this on stage only that 7 years of exile has come to an end) We are together now, and we danced and had so much fun.”

Talking about whether things have improved with his aunt, Sunita Ahuja, he also shared that he visited Govinda’s house a few times. Although the latter was not there, he met with their daughter Tina. The reunion was very normal and it didn’t feel like they were meeting after a long time. Things are good between the siblings.

The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 comedian is confident that even his aunt is okay with them now. Further explaining, he shared that Sunita handles Govinda’s work commitments. So, if she was not okay with the Bollywood actor appearing on the comedy show, he wouldn’t have come.

“And then when mama came, we danced and had fun, so I am sure now that mami is 50 percent fine now. I even apologised to her during the show as mama told me ki mujhe nahi mami ko sorry bolo,” added Abhishek.

For the unversed, Govinda and Krushna’s feud became worse when Kashmera Shah made a post about "individuals dancing for money". Sunita Ahuja took offence to this thinking the tweet was targeted at Govinda. The couple even rescheduled their appearance on Kapil Sharma’s Show to avoid meeting Krushna.

Things started improving when the Hero no. 1 actor appeared at Arti Singh’s wedding in April this year to bless her.

