The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Govinda makes FIRST appearance after recovery from leg injury; Calls Krushna Abhishek ‘gadha’
Bollywood actors Govinda, Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday will appear as guests on the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show 2.
Veteran Bollywood actors Govinda, Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday are set to return to The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 in the upcoming episode. This marks Govinda’s much-anticipated reunion on-screen with Krushna Abhishek. The promo promises a laughter-packed evening for viewers.
What makes Govinda’s appearance even more special is that it will be the first time Govinda will return to the screen after recovery from his leg injury. For the unversed, the Bollywood actor made headlines in October for accidentally shooting himself in the left leg with a loaded revolver. Following this, he had to undergo surgery.
Also, this is the first time he will share screen with his nephew Krushna, since their well-known family feud. Adding to the excitement, Govinda’s niece, actress Arti Singh, will also be present in the audience, making it a family reunion.
The show’s promo has already created a buzz, showing Govinda and Krushna on stage together. It shows the actor dancing with his nephew on stage. As they share a hug, Krushna says, “Do saal baad mile hai, aaj nahi chodunga main, (we met after 2 years, I won’t let you go today)". Seeing them, Arti holds back tears.
Govinda, Chunky Panday, and Shakti Kapoor also shared behind-the-scenes stories from their iconic Bollywood careers, bringing nostalgia to the episode. They also delighted viewers with their famous dialogues.
The Great Indian Kapil Show’s episode will air next weekend at 8 PM on Netflix. Viewers are eagerly waiting to witness the laughter, emotions, and possible reconciliation between Govinda and Krushna.
Talking about Krushna Abhishek and Govinda’s feud, they have shared a strained relationship for years. It became worse when Kashmera Shah made a post about individuals dancing for money. Sunita Ahuja took offence to this thinking the tweet was targeted at Govinda. The couple even rescheduled their appearance on Kapil Sharma’s Show to avoid meeting Krushna.
However, they put the feud at rest when Govinda appeared at Arti Singh's wedding in April this year.
