The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Govinda reveals how Shilpa Shetty reacted to his gunshot injury and it has a funny relation with Sunita Ahuja: ‘Toh kisne goli…?’
The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 will welcome Bollywood actor Govinda, Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor as guests in the upcoming episode. Take a look.
Bollywood actors Govinda, Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday are set to entertain viewers on The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 in the upcoming episode. The promo promises a laughter-packed evening for viewers as it shares a glimpse of what to expect from the episode. During his interaction in the show, Govinda shared how his co-star Shilpa Shetty reacted to his recent gunshot injury.
Govinda shared that Shilpa Shetty went to visit him in the hospital. The actor said, “Kapil, when Shilpa came around to visit me, she first asked, ‘Chi Chi! How did you get hurt? Where was Sunita?'.” Govinda told her that Sunita was at a temple. Shilpa joked, “Toh goli kisne maari (then who shot you)?” The comment left everyone from host Kapil Sharma to Archana Puran Singh rolling with laughter.
For the unversed, the Bollywood actor made headlines in October for accidentally shooting himself in the left leg with a loaded revolver. Following this, he had to undergo surgery. Reportedly, he was cleaning the revolver and keeping it in the cupboard before leaving for a shoot. But the revolver fell from his hand and the bullet unfortunately hit his leg.
For the unversed, Govinda has worked with Shilpa Shetty in many Hindi films. They were one of the most popular pairs of the 90s. Some of their movies include Aag, Pardesi Babu, Chhote Sarkar, Hathkaadi, etc.
On the other hand, Govinda's appearance on Kapil Sharma-hosted The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 will be more special because it marks his reunion with nephew Krushna Abhishek. It is no secret that the two shared a strained relationship for many years. Also, this will be Govinda's first on-screen appearance after recovering from the leg injury.
This episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 will air next weekend at 8 PM on Netflix.
