The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Jr NTR complains about Devara co-actor Janhvi Kapoor; 'She didn't send any...'

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 is expected to pick up pace steadily. After Alia Bhatt, Kaan Johar, and other Jigra stars, the show will feature Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jr NTR as they promote their upcoming film Devara: Part 1. While hilarious comedic acts from Kapil Sharma's squad are quite expected, what grabbed our attention was Jr NTR's complaint about the actress.

On the show, the RRR actor complained about Janhvi Kapoor and said, "Jab yeh Hyderabad mein shooting kar rahe the, maine do baar achha khana bheja. Yahan aaye huye mujhe ek din ho gaya, ek tukda bhi nahi aaya. Inke haath ka chhodo, hotel ka delivery bhi nahi aaya (When she was shooting in Hyderabad, I sent her food twice. I have been here for a day now. She hasn't sent me anything. She didn't even send any hotel food, let alone food she cooked herself)."

Take a look at one of the promos for The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 here:

For the uninitiated, Devara is all set for its grand release in theaters on September 27. Directed by Koratala Siva, it is an action-packed film. The movie also stars Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Srikanth, Shruti Marathe, and Narain in significant roles.

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 premiered on September 21 on Netflix. The opening episode featured Sunil Grover as Dafli, and he also played Shah Rukh Khan's character from Dear Zindagi. Kiku Sharda left the guests in splits by dressing as Gangubai, while Krushna Abhishek as Safeena from Gully Boy did complete justice to their parts.

The previous season of the Kapil Sharma-hosted show had 13 episodes. Continuing the legacy of the previous season, The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 is again filmed against the backdrop of a cafe at the airport. The staff at the Kap's cafe serves you spicy gossip with a pinch of trivial facts, a platter of anecdotes, and some fresh jokes.

