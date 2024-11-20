The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Shatrugan Sinha’s statement makes son-in-law Zaheer Iqbal say, ‘I thought it was a family show’

After an exciting episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 featuring Navjot Singh Sidhu, his wife, and Harbhajan Singh, his wife, the show will welcome a popular Bollywood family this week. Any guesses? Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, his wife Poonam Sinha, daughter Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal will grace the Kapil Sharma-hosted show.

Netflix India dropped the first promo of the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show 2. It begins with Kapil Sharma bringing Sonakshi Sinha and her husband and Sunil Grover driving Shatrugan Singha and his wife to the stage. The Dabangg 3 actress says, “Jisko bhi shaadi karni hain, Kapil ke show mein jao aur usko bhaiya bulana shuru karo. (Those who want to get married go to Kapil’s show and call him brother).”

Archana Puran Singh agrees with her as she nods enthusiastically. Then Sinha says, “Bhaiya, meet my saiyyan (brother, meet my husband),” as she introduces her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, to Kapil.

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 promo here:

Then, Shatrugan Singha makes his entry and says his iconic dialogue, “Khamosh!” As they get seated, he shares the advice he got from fellow actor Dharmendra. The latter told him that being from the film industry, he would find many girls swooning over him, but he should be a one-woman man at a time. His wife laughs as she repeats, “At a time.” Zaheer says, “I thought it was a family episode; what’s happening?”

Archana Puran Singh then questions Poonam if Shatrugan Singha has ever apologized to her after an argument. She replies, “Ye aur sorry bole, oh my god! That will be the day.”

As the episode progresses, Krushna Abhishek will be seen entertaining the guests, dressed as veteran actor Jeetendra, accompanied by Kiku Sharda. In the episode, Kapil Sharma will also ask Poonam Sinha a few questions about the Khilona actor, and she will have to rate him out of 100. As Sharma asks her about his patience level, she gives him 2.

Shatrugan Sinha jokes that he has been tolerating his wife for so many years, and it’s because of his patience only.

