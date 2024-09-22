The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Karan Johar teases Vedang Raina with rumored girlfriend Khushi Kapoor's name; leaves him blushing

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 kickstarted with Jigra stars Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Vedang Raina. The episode was filled with many revelations and anecdotes, not to forget casual leg-pulling too. Vedang Raina made his debut on Kapil Sharma's show and was his candid best. In a turn of events, Karan Johar pulled his leg as he teased him by taking his rumored girlfriend Khushi Kapoor's name.

In a fun exchange, Kapil Sharma pointed out Vedang Raina being fond of Alia Bhatt, however, in Jigra, he didn't get to romance her, rather, he is playing Bhatt's brother in the project. Kapil asked Raina if he was happy with the same. Kapil asked, "Kya aapko is baat ki Khushi hai ke aap Alia ke saath kaam kar rahe hai? Ya aapko dukh hai ke kaam toh kar raha hu, lekin bhai bana hu.?" (Are you happy working with Alia or are you sad that you're playing her brother?)

Vedang was quick to respond, "Nai, Khushi hai obviously (I am happy)." Underlining his words, Karan Johar playfully teased Raina by saying, "Khushi hai." This left Vedang speechless and blushing.

Take a look at a recent promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show here:

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2's first episode was filled with a lot of laughter and entertainment. Sunil Grover as Shah Rukh Khan delivered a brilliant performance while Kapil's banter and chatter with the team of Jigra were to watch out for.

The episode also took a heartwarming turn when Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt spoke about being parents and raising their kids. While KJo revealed that his kids Yash and Ruhi are confused about his profession, Alia Bhatt added that her husband Ranbir Kapoor sings lullabies for their daughter Raha.

