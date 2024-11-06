The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Narayana Murthy recalls first meeting Sudha Murthy; Krushna teases Deepinder Goyal

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 makes the weekends more exciting with celebrities making interesting revelations and having a fun time on the show with Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma, Rajiv Thakur, Archana Puran Singh, and Krushna Abhishek. The latest promo revealed the guests for the upcoming episode - business tycoons Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy, Deepinder Goyal and Gia Goyal.

The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 promo shows Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy entering the stage. Host Kapil Sharma asks Mr. Murthy if he knew Sudha Murthy was the one for him when they first met. He takes a pause and the latter jokes that this was his reaction back then also.

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show promo here:

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal appears with his wife, Gia Goyal. They show a clip of them dressed as Zomato delivery persons and Kapil explains that the couple surprise their customers this way. Deepinder Goyal says that when Gia delivers the order, the customer keeps on staring at her.

The four of them also participate in playing interesting games and as Goyal throws the ring outside the box, Sunil Grover jokes, “Aapki galat jagah delivery ho rahi hain. (You are delivering at the wrong place.)” Later, Krushna Abhishek dressed as Donald Trump also teases him about the delivery process. He says he wants to tell him a joke, but he has to wait for five minutes. “Due to heavy rainfall, the joke has been delayed,” remarks Abhishek, making the former Shark Tank India’s judge laugh out.

“When she came to our house, it was like a breath of fresh air,” Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said about his wife. Sudha Murthy gave a witty reply, “Jawan the na (He was young).”

"When she came to our house, it was like a breath of fresh air," Infosys founder Narayana Murthy said about his wife. Sudha Murthy gave a witty reply, "Jawan the na (He was young)."

