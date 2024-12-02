The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Rekha reveals she is fan of Amitabh Bachchan- hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati, ‘Mujhse puchiye na…’

The legendary actress Rekha will appear as a guest on the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2. It will undoubtedly be an unmissable episode as the actress brings her charm and grace on the show and engages in a fun-filled conversation with Kapil Sharma. The promo gives a glimpse of what to expect from the show and it reveals that Rekha is a fan of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Wearing a beautiful golden saree paired with a red blouse, traditional jewellery and a bun adorned with red roses, Rekha looks nothing but elegant as Kapil Sharma drives her to the stage. As they converse, Kapil Sharma tells her about his visit to the popular quiz-based show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. This makes the actress reveal that like millions of others, she is also a fan of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show.

Kapil Sharma says, “Humlog KBC khel rahe the Bachchan saab ke sath. Mummy samne baithi thi. Unhone mummy se puch liya ‘Devi ji kya khake paida kiya hain?’ (While we were playing KBC with Bachchan sahab, my mother was seated in the front row and he asked mon, ‘What did you eat before giving birth to him)?’”)” Before Kapil Sharma could add his mother’s response, the actress replies, “Dal, roti?” The comedian laughs out and says, “Daal, phulka.” Then Rekha smiles and adds, “Mujhse puchiye na, ek ek dialogue yaad hain. (Ask me, I remember every dialogue).”

Advertisement

For the unversed, Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan worked in several films together between the 1970s and 1980s; Namak Haraam, Do Anjaane, Silsila, Alaap, and Khoon Pasina, to name a few. They were rumoured to be involved in an affair even as Amitabh was married to Jaya Bachchan. However, reports claim that the actors ended the affair in the early 1980s.

Coming back to The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, the show features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh. The fresh episode of the show airs every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Rekha to appear as next guest on Kapil Sharma's show? Arti Singh drops hint in now-deleted post