The Great Indian Kapil Show: Rekha to appear as next guest on Kapil Sharma's show? Arti Singh drops hint in now-deleted post

Kapil Sharma's hit show, The Great Indian Kapil Sho,w has been going on in full swing. Kapil and his team leave no stone unturned to entertain the audiences. So far, several renowned personalities have appeared on the show. Next, it seems like veteran actress Rekha will be gracing The Great Indian Kapil Show. It was not Kapil, but Krushna Abhishek's sister and actress Arti Singh dropped a hint about this on her social media profile.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Arti Singh dropped a few pictures from the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show. In these pictures, the actress and her mother can be seen posing with legendary star Rekha. Along with them, Krushna Abhishek can also be seen posing for the photographs with Rekha. Arti takes the blessings of Rekha by touching her feet. The veteran actress can be seen showing her love on Krushna, too.

Arti is seen wearing a gorgeous pink anarkali suit. She also clicked pictures with Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show. In the caption, Arti expressed how her dream of meeting Rekha has come true. She said, "Dream come true .. meeting rekhaji .. seeing her perform was like dream…."

Take a look at Arti Singh's post here-

For the uninformed, in the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, actors Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, and Chunky Panday appeared as special guests on the show. To note, this episode marked Govinda and Krushna's reunion after their long seven-year feud. Also, it was Govinda's first onscreen appearance after his recovery from his accidental gunshot to his leg.

On this special episode, Arti Singh was also one of the guests on the show. The actress was extremely emotional to see her uncle and brother's reunion after their clash.

Coming back to The Great Indian Kapil Show, the hit reality show features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh. The fresh episode of the show airs every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix.

