The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Do Patti actress Kajol answers Kapil’s question about ‘consulting Ajay Devgn to play a cop’; ‘I trained him for Singham’

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 is all set to welcome Do Patti stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon as guests. The next episode promises a lot more fun and laughter as Shaheer Sheikh will also arrive on the show. In the prevue of the upcoming episode, Kapil Sharma will be seen asking Kajol whether she consulted Ajay Devgn for any tips on how to play a cop.

In Do Patti, Kajol plays the role of a police officer and is seen in an intense avatar. Considering the fact, host Kapil Sharma asks Kajol whether she took tips from her husband Ajay Devgn. He inquired, “Didn’t you consult Ajay sir for tips on playing a police officer? Suggest a dialogue like Ata maajhi satakli.”

The Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham actress replied, “Bilkul nahi pucha. Kyunki puri training maine di hai Singham ke liye. Bhul gaye (Not at all. Because I trained him for Singham. How could you forget?).”

The last episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured the personalities from Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla graced the couch and got candid about their Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Maheep Kapoor reveals how Ranbir Kapoor's aunt broke her Karwa Chauth fast by looking at a dish antenna and mistakenly assumed it to be the moon. Furthermore, Seema Sajdeh revealed that she kept the Karwa Chauth fast once or twice, but that was also many years ago. Bhavana Pandey shared that she once lifted the strainer to perform the ritual and the first face she saw was Boney Kapoor’s.

Advertisement

For the unversed, The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 premiered on September 21, 2024. Apart from Kapil Sharma as the host, the show features Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh, among others. It airs a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Krushna Abhishek enjoys his fan moment in ‘million dollar’ selfie with Kajol on The Great Indian Kapil Show set; ‘Lots of love to u’