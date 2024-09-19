Rajiv Thakur, known for his work with Kapil Sharma on various shows, had limited screen time in the debut season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. He recently portrayed a terrorist named Chief in Anubhav Sinha's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. In a recent interview, Rajiv Thakur addressed viewers' concerns about his limited screen time in the first season of the show.

Archana jokingly mentioned that Rajiv Thakur himself had complained about his limited screen time in the previous season.

Rajiv Thakur humorously addressed the issue, saying, “I would like to tell the streaming channel listen sun lijiye ye complaint hain.. compliment nahi ke aap mujhe kum use kar rahe ho. (I’d like to tell the streaming channel that this is a complaint, not a compliment—giving me less screen time.)

He added with a laugh that, now that the new season has started and with all the episodes shot so far, this concern about his limited screen time has been resolved.

Rajiv said, “When you are working on a new place on something new everybody is on an experimental mode initially. I know main kitne dhurundharon ke beech mein kaam kar raha hoon, ye sabhi dhurandhar hai aur inke beech mein jagah bananne ke liye aap ko kuch efforts karna padega.”

“(When you are working in a new place on something new, everyone is in experimental mode initially. I know I am working among many experts; all of them are highly skilled, and to make a place for yourself among them, you will need to put in some effort.)”

Rajiv mentioned that to establish his presence among the cast, he needs to put in extra effort. He’s working on it, and while it's a gradual process, he’s steadily finding his place. Progress is being made, albeit slowly.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is back with Season 2, premiering on September 21 at 8 PM. The first episode will feature Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Vedang Raina, who will join the show to promote their upcoming film, Jigra.

