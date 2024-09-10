Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR shoot for The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 as part of Devara promotions

After a successful season 1, Kapil Sharma is returning with The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2. The official announcement has already been made, and a few inside reports have been spilling details about its premiere. And now, as per media reports, Saif Ali Khan, Jr. NTR, and Janhvi Kapoor filmed one of the episodes for the upcoming installment of the comedy-talk show.

While the buzz for The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 has already made the audience lose patience, reports of the Devara cast arriving on the sets to promote their movie have only amplified the excitement. Only recently, Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted at the same location, and the shutterbugs filmed the trio, of which video has also been released.

In the spotted video, which is said to be from the sets of the second season of the Kapil Sharma-hosted show, Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing a stunning blue outfit with intricate beadwork. It features a halterneck blouse, and her entire ensemble boasted a fusion of modern and traditional elements.

Further, Jr NTR wore a casual yet stylish outfit featuring a beige-toned ensemble. To complete his look, the RRR star opted for dark shades of sunglasses. Talking about Saif, the Bollywood star sported a tailored beige suit paired with a light pink shirt. The sunglasses went perfectly with his outfit, and as usual, the Tanhaji actor appeared handsome.

As far as The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 is concerned, a few reports claim that it will premiere on September 21. Sources close to the production revealed that the team had filmed the pilot episode with the entire cast of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

India Today reported that the airport setting and the entire format will remain the same. "However, the team has also planned a few new elements to add to the fun of the show. The cast and crew were excited to be back on the stage and are raring to bring audiences another laughter-filled season," the source added.

The upcoming chapter will feature Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma, Rajiv Thakur, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!