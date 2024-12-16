The Great Indian Kapil Show: Varun Dhawan teases Krushna Abhishek about mimicking Govinda; latter quips '18 saal se kar ke apun ne bungalow...'

The Great Indian Kapil Show season aired its finale episode on December 14. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Atlee Kumar, and Kalees, the episode turned out to be high on laughter and hilarious acts by the artists. However, one of the memorable moments that left everyone in splits was when Kapil Sharma and Varun Dhawan pulled Krushna Abhishek's leg. The latter teased the comedian-actor for his ability to enact Govinda.

During one of the segments, Krushna pulled a comedic act by dressing as Jackie Shroff and enacting him. Since Varun Dhawan and others arrived on the show to promote Baby John, Krushna mimicking Jackie felt way too relatable as the film also features our beloved Jaggu Dada. While the comedian was doing his job, the Bhediya actor asked, "How do you mimic Krushna so well?"

To this, the Bol Bachchan actor started dancing, asserting that he could not only talk like him but also dance like him. However, seeing him do Govinda's steps, Kapil Sharma remarked, "But that's not Krushna's dance, Dada."

Further, Dhawan praised him for mimicking Shah Rukh Khan's character from the Pathaan film. Lastly, teasing Krushna, he said, "You can also mimic Govinda."

Reacting to the same, Krushna remarked, "Woh toh bhidu 18 saal se kar karke apun ne bungalow bana liye (I have been doing that for eighteen years, and I have built bungalows for myself)." His comment caused everyone present to burst into laughter, clutching their stomachs.

Watch one of the promos for The Great Indian Kapil Show here:

Further in the episode, Kiku Sharda elevated the entertainment factor by mimicking Tiger Shroff and later Sunil Grover as Mithun Chakraborty added flavors of endless laughter.

For the uninitiated, The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 featured prominent figures from the Indian film industry, including Kajol, Rekha, Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and others.

