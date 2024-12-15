The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Varun Dhawan opens up about how fatherhood transformed him; ‘It’s a mix of fear and…’
The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 welcomes Varun Dhawan, Atlee, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi as guests in the latest episode.
On December 14, the season finale episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 aired. The guests for the night were Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, the team of Baby John. During his interaction with Kapil Sharma, Varun Dhawan opened up about how hif transformed after embracing fatherhood.
Varun Dhawan shared, “Fatherhood has completely transformed me. I never thought I could feel so vulnerable, but I get scared every time my baby girl starts to cry. It’s a mix of fear and love—an emotion I’ve never experienced before.” Kapil Sharma, who is a father of two girls agreed with the Bollywood heartthrob and shared how his daughters have mastered making him dance to their tunes.
Talking about his family, Dhawan also mentioned how his daughter has become his biggest motivation, inspiring him to take on roles and projects that she could be proud of in the future. For the unversed, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have one child, a daughter named Lara, who was born on June 3, 2024.
In the episode, actress Wamiqa Gabbi also revealed the meaning of her name and a funny story behind it. Growing up, she thought the meaning of her name was ‘Princess of Wind’, as her father said. Years later, she found out, the real meaning is ‘Process of love’. Her father was equally stunned when she told him the meaning.
With this finale episode, the curtains draw on the 13-episode format of The Great Indian Kapil Show 2. This season featured Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh. The celebrity guests for this season included Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and Navjot Singh Sidhu, among others.
