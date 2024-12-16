Indian Idol 15 PROMO: Karisma Kapoor reveals she often had free taxi rides abroad; enjoyed 'extra perks' of being Raj Kapoor's granddaughter
Karisma Kapoor, a special guest of Indian Idol 15, shared an anecdote leaving everyone laughing. The actress narrated how she would often enjoy free taxi rides in foreign countries.
Indian Idol is not only a platform for the singing prodigies to showcase their talent but is also an epicentre of heartfelt revelations made by the judges and special guests. As the show celebrates '100 years of Raj Kapoor,' Karisma Kapoor graced Indian Idol 15. When Badshah asked her about the special perks of being from the family of legendary Raj Kapoor, the actress narrated a fun incident, leaving everyone in splits.
The promo clip opens up with Badshah inquiring about Karisma, "Jaise aapne bataya ki Russia mein following hai, China mein following hai. Kabhi aapne woh experience kiya hai yaa uss cheez ka fayda uthaya hai (As you mentioned, there is a following in Russia, and there is a following in China. Have you ever experienced that or taken advantage of that thing?)."
Responding to the same, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress said, "Hum sab ke saath aisa ek experience hua hai jahan humein Dada ji ke extra perks mile hain. Jab bhi hum foreign jaate hai jaise ki hum US mein hai toh hum taxi lete hain. Sometimes the taxi driver bahut friendly hotel hain (We all have had such experience where we get Dada ji's extra perks. Whenever we go abroad like we are in the US, we take a taxi. Sometimes the taxi driver is very friendly)." They ask, 'Where are you from?' I say, 'I am from India'."
Karisma Kapoor further elaborated on how when she reveals herself to be Raj Kapoor's granddaughter, the driver searches on the internet. This way, she would often get free rides.
For the unversed, the Kapoor family hosted an unforgettable celebration to pay tribute to the enduring legacy of Bollywood’s cherished showman, the late Raj Kapoor. This grand event was a heartfelt homage to his immense contributions to Indian cinema. Guests from the film industry and beyond arrived to honor Raj's legacy.
