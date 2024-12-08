The Great Indian Kapil Show: Rekha reveals whom she loves most; advises, 'Sahi aadmi ho toh...'

The Great Indian Kapil Show's recent episode featured the timeless beauty Rekha as a special guest. With her appearance on the show, the viewers were treated to several lesser-known facts about her journey and personal life. While talking to Kapil Sharma, the reputed star even expressed her thoughts on love, leaving Archana Puran Singh, Kapil, and the viewers astonished.

While Kapil Sharma mentioned how the poets have left him confused, as some say that love happens only once while others say love can happen many times, he asked Rekha about her thoughts on love. The legendary star said, "Mere khayal se agar sahi aadmi ho toh ek hi baar kaafi hai (In my opinion, if the man is right, then falling in love once is enough)." This leaves everyone in splits.

Further, Rekha explained the meaning of true love as per her experience and shared, "Kis se bhi pyaar karlo. Sabse pehle toh mai sab chiz se pyaar karti hu. Mere kaam se mere dosto se, duniya se, nature se. Har chiz se mai pyaar karti hu lekin sabse zyada mai pyaar karti hu khudse (Love anyone. I love everything. I love my work, friends, world, nature; I love everything, but I love myself the most)."

Everyone applauds Rekha for her wonderful self-love advice. Throughout the episode, Rekha had immense fun after watching Kiku Sharda, who presented his gag by dressing up like Rekha's character, Umrao Jaan. The veteran star enjoyed Krushna Abhishek's hilarious mimicry of Shah Rukh Khan and Sunil Grover's amazing acting as Salman Khan.

Advertisement

However, her interaction with Kapil Sharma kept audiences engaged throughout. The actress even stunned audiences by delivering a small performance towards the end of the episode. Apart from this, her one-liners, comebacks, and interesting revelations were worth watching.

The Great Indian Kapil Show, the hit reality show, features Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur, Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek. So far, several celebrities like Govinda, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Shakti Kapoor, and others have appeared on the show.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Rekha credits mom for her iconic looks; admits to applying her kohl and lipstick secretly