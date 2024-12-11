The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunil Grover imitates Shah Rukh Khan; Varun Dhawan pokes fun at his fight with Kapil Sharma

After Rekha, the evergreen icon, graced The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma welcomes Varun Dhawan, Atlee, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Besides promoting their upcoming film Baby John, the stars get candid about their shooting and other life experiences.

The makers have released the teaser for the same, leaving us all excited. From Sunil Grover bringing in fun by dressing as Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to Varun Dhawan's pole dance, let us take a look at some exciting moments to look forward to.

1. Sunil Grover hijacks the show

The teaser clip opens up with Sunil Grover imitating Shah Rukh Khan's character from the Jawan movie. He brings action and lots of fun to the finale episode. He arrives on the stage, announcing that he will run the show. Meanwhile, Kapil jokes about him being a 'duplicate.'

2. Varun Dhawan jokes about Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's fallout

In the teaser, Varun Dhawan says, "Ek baat samjh nahi aa rahi mujhe. Aap log jab bhi airport ke setting mein hote hai toh aap log humesha ladte kyun ho? (I am confused about one thing. Why do you two always fight whenever you two are in an airport setting?)." The comment leaves Kapil and Sunil in splits.

3. Varun Dhawan's pole dance

Known for his charisma and style, Varun leaves the audience excited with his fiery dance moves. He does pole dance and Atlee remarks that he has never seen a boy do a pole dance. Archana asks if he has watched the girls' pole dance. The Jawan director hides his face and says, "Dirty."

4. Varun Dhawan's hilarious confession

When Kapil Sharma asks Varun how did he manage to do an action scene in a loin cloth, the actor admits, "I did have problems. You have to take care of all the internal matters."

5. Kapil Sharma flirts with Wamiqa Gabbi

Complementing the Jubilee actress for her beauty, Kapil remarks, "Aapki aankhein bahut khoobsurat hain (You have such beautiful eyes)."

Take a look at the promo here:

For the unversed, the upcoming episode will be the finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2.

